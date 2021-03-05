×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bryson DeChambeau's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot to 10 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.