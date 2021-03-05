×
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie putt from off the green at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 15-footer from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.