Viktor Hovland’s Round 1 highlights from Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 69 on Thursday, trailing the lead by three strokes.