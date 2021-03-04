×
Sungjae Im eagles after approach to 9 feet at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im hits his 187-yard approach to 9 feet at the par-5 16th hole and makes eagle.