Spieth’s caddie conversation, McIlroy co-leads, Hovland’s Texas wedge

Mar 05, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, where Jordan Spieth told his caddie Michael Greller how lucky his shot was before converting eagle, Rory McIlroy co-leads after a five-hole birdie streak and Viktor Hovland made one from off the green.