Paul Casey's iron to 6 feet sets up eagle on No. 16 at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Paul Casey hits his 196-yard iron shot to 6 feet, setting up an eagle at the par-5 16th hole.