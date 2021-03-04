Patrick Reed meets APGA Tour player Charles Penny at Arnold Palmer

|
Mar 04, 2021
In December 2020, APGA Tour player and The First Tee instructor Charles Penny wrote an email to Grindworks in hopes of discounted irons. His letter made its way to Patrick Reed, who sent him a new full set of clubs. The two new friends met ahead of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.