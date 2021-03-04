×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Reed's 180-yard iron inside 3 feet sets up birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed sticks his iron from 180 yards to less than 3 feet and birdies the par-4 9th hole.