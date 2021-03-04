×
Kevin Kisner hits tee shot to 8 feet and birdies at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kevin Kisner hits his tee shot to 8 feet at the par-3 7th hole and makes birdie.