Justin Rose chips it close to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.