Jordan Spieth drains 25-footer to save bogey at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jordan Spieth hit his first shot in the water hazard before landing his second in a fairway bunker at the par-5 6th hole. From there he would lay up to 87 yards from the pin, land his fifth shot 25 feet from the cup and make the putt to save bogey and stay in red numbers at 1-under on the round.