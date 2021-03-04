×
Jason Day's nice approach leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Day hits his 172-yard second shot to 11 feet and makes birdie at the par-4 9th hole.