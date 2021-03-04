×
Francesco Molinari birdies No. 6 at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Francesco Molinari gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.