Corey Conners' sidewinding 31-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners drains a left-to-right breaking 31-footer for birdie at the par-4 3rd hole.