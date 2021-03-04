Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 1 highlights from Arnold Palmer

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 04, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau carded a 5-under 67, sitting one shot back of the lead heading into Friday.
