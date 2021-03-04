×
Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.