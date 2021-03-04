Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 04, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.
