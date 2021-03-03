×
Tyrrell Hatton on his confidence heading into the week at Arnold Palmer

Mar 03, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton talks about how he feels most confident when his swing is in a good place. Entering the week as one of the top ranked players in the World Golf Rankings in the field and defending champion he's ready for the week ahead at Bay Hill.