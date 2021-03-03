×
Risk and Reward shots from No. 16 at Bay Hill

Mar 03, 2021

The par-5 16th hole at Bay Hill Club & Lodge challenges players to avoid fairway bunkers off the tee, carry water with their approach into a reachable green in two and score under par. Check out some of this hole's highs and lows through the years at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.