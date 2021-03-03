Risk and Reward shots from No. 16 at Bay Hill

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 03, 2021
The par-5 16th hole at Bay Hill Club & Lodge challenges players to avoid fairway bunkers off the tee, carry water with their approach into a reachable green in two and score under par. Check out some of this hole's highs and lows through the years at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.