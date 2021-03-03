×
Gators. Snakes. Dragons?! Best reptile encounters on PGA TOUR

Mar 03, 2021

Danger lurks in the penalty areas. From gators to monitor lizards, turtles to snakes. A compilation of the best reptile-player encounters at PGA TOUR events through the years.