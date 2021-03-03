×
Billy Horschel on the state of his game prior to Arnold Palmer

Mar 03, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel talks about the state of his game and his confidence heading into the week after a T2 finish last week.