Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo reacts to moving up to No. 6 in Ranking

Mar 03, 2021
After leading his Arizona Wildcats to their second team title of the spring at The Prestige, Trevor Werbylo sits down with PGA TOUR University to discuss his jump to No. 6 in the Ranking.
