×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo reacts to moving up to No. 6 in Ranking

Mar 03, 2021

After leading his Arizona Wildcats to their second team title of the spring at The Prestige, Trevor Werbylo sits down with PGA TOUR University to discuss his jump to No. 6 in the Ranking.