×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Collin Morikawa’s Winning Highlights from WGC-Workday

Mar 01, 2021

At the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Collin Morikawa earned his fourth PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 70-64-67-69, finishing 18-under par at The Concession Golf Club.