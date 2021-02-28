×
Tony Finau's eagle chip-in is the Shot of the Day

Mar 01, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Tony Finau chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-5 7th hole.