Scottie Scheffler makes 14-footer for birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Scottie Scheffler makes a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 8th hole.