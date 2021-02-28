×
Collin Morikawa leads by two after 54 holes at WGC-Workday

Feb 28, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Collin Morikawa carded a 5-under 67 to get to 15-under for the tournament, two clear of the field heading into Sunday.