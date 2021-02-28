×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Carlos Ortiz drains eagle putt from the fringe at WGC-Workday

Feb 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Carlos Ortiz sinks a 40-foot putt from the fringe for eagle at the par-5 17th hole.