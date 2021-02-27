Viktor Hovland chips in for eagle at WGC-Workday

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 27, 2021
n the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Viktor Hovland chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 7th hole.
