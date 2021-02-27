×
Viktor Hovland chips in for eagle at WGC-Workday

Feb 27, 2021

n the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Viktor Hovland chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 7th hole.