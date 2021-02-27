×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Hideki Matsuyama holes out from bunker for birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 27, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Hideki Matsuyama holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole.