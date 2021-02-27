×
Carlos Ortiz holes eagle putt from off the green at WGC-Workday

Feb 27, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Carlos Ortiz sinks a 37-foot putt from off the green to make beagle at the par-4 12th hole.