×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Viktor Hovland's bunker play yields birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.