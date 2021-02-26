×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Viktor Hovland cards wild quadruple bogey at WGC-Workday

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Viktor Hovland finishes in wild fashion, carding a quad-bogey on his last hole of the day at the par-4 8th hole.