Koepka leads at The Concession, DeChambeau’s course record

Feb 27, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the World Golf Championships – Workday Championship, where Brooks Koepka leads in the PGA TOUR’s first time at The Concession Golf Club but Bryson DeChambeau set the scoring record at this course at the 2015 NCAA’s where he won the individual title.