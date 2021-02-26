×
Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin discuss ‘The Concession’

Feb 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin chat with the PGA TOUR’s Teryn Gregson. During the conversation, the players discuss “The Concession” in the 1969 Ryder Cup, how the moment inspired the creation of The Concession Golf Club and their excitement level for this week’s event.