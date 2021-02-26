×
Hideki Matsuyama’s insane eagle from fairway is Shot of the Day

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Hideki Matsuyama spins his wedge from 69 yards and holes out to eagle the par-5 13th hole.