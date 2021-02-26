×
Cameron Smith’s Round 2 highlights from WGC-Workday

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Cameron Smith carded a 6-under 66, and is tied with three others at 10-under par for the tournament going into Saturday.