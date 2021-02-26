×
Bunker hole outs from Round 2 at WGC-Workday

Feb 27, 2021

Check out all of the bunker hole outs from the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, featuring Matt Kuchar, Abraham Ancer, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im.