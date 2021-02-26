Bryson DeChambeau curls in putt for birdie at WGC-Workday

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 26, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
