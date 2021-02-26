×
Bryson DeChambeau curls in putt for birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.