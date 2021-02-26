×
Brooks Koepka interview after Round 2 of WGC-Workday

Feb 27, 2021

Following his second-round 66 at the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Brooks Koepka discusses key shots he was able to hit that helped him take a one-shot lead into the weekend.