×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rory McIlroy navigates No. 2 for birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Rory McIlroy lands his 152-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.