Rory McIlroy reaches in two to set up birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Rory McIlroy lands his 250-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.