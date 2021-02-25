×
Patrick Reed utilizes slope to set up birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Patrick Reed's 142-yard approach to 9 feet sets up his birdie at the par-4 16th hole.