McIlroy & Max meet a gator, Koepka conquers the beach and Tiger in our thoughts

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Feb 26, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the World Golf Championships – Workday Championship at The Concession, where Max Homa and Rory McIlroy met a gator, Brooks Koepka conquered the beach from the fairway and players send their regards to Tiger Woods following his single-car accident Tuesday.