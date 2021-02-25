×
McIlroy & Max meet a gator, Koepka conquers the beach and Tiger in our thoughts

Feb 26, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the World Golf Championships – Workday Championship at The Concession, where Max Homa and Rory McIlroy met a gator, Brooks Koepka conquered the beach from the fairway and players send their regards to Tiger Woods following his single-car accident Tuesday.