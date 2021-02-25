×
Matthew Fitzpatrick’s Round 1 highlights from WGC-Workday

Feb 26, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a 6-under 66, and sits tied for the lead going into Friday.