×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Louis Oosthuizen's 38-foot birdie bomb at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.