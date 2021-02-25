×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Lee Hodges' approach from the rough yields birdie at Puerto Rico

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Puerto Rico Open, Lee Hodges lands his approach from the rough within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.