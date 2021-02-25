×
Danie van Tonder holes slam dunk eagle on No. 3 at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Danie van Tonder's 114-yard approach flew right into the cup on the par-5 3rd hole for eagle.