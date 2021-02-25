×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Danie van Tonder birdies No. 1 in Round 1 at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Danie van Tonder makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.