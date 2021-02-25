×
Brooks Koepka’s impressive second leads to birdie at WGC-Workday

Feb 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Brooks Koepka lands his 244-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.