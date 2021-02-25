×
Adam Scott’s wild near ace is Shot of the Day

Feb 26, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Adam Scott's tee shot burns the edge for a near hole-in-one, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 6th hole