Xander Schauffele on the state of his game before WGC-Workday

Feb 24, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Xander Schauffele talks about the consistency of his game and how he hopes to break through soon for his fifth PGA TOUR win.